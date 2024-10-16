Fantasy Football
Kamren Curl

Kamren Curl News: Not on injury report

RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Curl (back) was absent from the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Curl was dealing with a sore back following the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Packers. The Week 6 bye appears to have helped as Curl was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and the 2020 seventh-round pick should be good to go against the Raiders on Sunday. Curl has accumulated 32 tackles (20 solo), one pass breakup and one forced fumble through five regular-season games.

Kamren Curl
Los Angeles Rams
