Kamren Curl News: Scores fumble-recovery TD

Curl recorded seven solo tackles, two passes defended, and one fumble recovery that was returned 33 yards for a touchdown during Sunday's 20-15 victory against the Raiders.

Curl played 100% of snaps for the sixth consecutive game, and turned in an outstanding performance with a season-high in solo tackles and passes defended, and he also scooped up a Gardner Minshew fumble after a Cobie Durant sack and returned it for a Rams' touchdown in the second quarter. The Rams will need Curl to be at his best on a short week, as the potent Vikings passing game comes to town in Week 8.