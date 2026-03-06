Kamren Curl News: Staying with Rams
Curl signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After beginning his career in Washington, Curl has spent each of the last two seasons with the Rams and proved to be an integral part of the team's secondary. Across 33 regular-season appearances, the Arkansas product tallied 201 total tackles (most on the team), including 3.0 sacks, 14 passes defensed, including two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Following his new deal, Curl is expected to continue making plays in a Rams secondary that just added All-Pro Trent McDuffie via trade on Mar. 4.
