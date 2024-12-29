Kamren Curl News: Ties for team lead in tackles

Curl recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defended during Saturday's 13-9 victory against the Cardinals.

The 10 tackles by Curl eclipsed his previous season high of eight, and he also extended his streak of games with a pass defended to three games. The five-year veteran has 79 tackles (49 solo), a sack, nine pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown during the 2024 campaign.