Kamren Kinchens News: Picks off Murray in Week 17

Kinchens registered eight tackles (six solo) and one interception during Saturday's 13-9 win over Arizona.

Kinchens matched a season high with eight combined tackles Saturday and finished second on the Rams in that category behind Kamren Curl and Omar Speights (10 each). Kinchens logged his fourth interception of the year when he picked off Kyler Murray on a pass intended for Marvin Harrison late in the fourth quarter. Kinchens, who was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has played at least 50 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps in four straight games despite operating behind starting safeties Curl and Quentin Lake. Kinchens is up to 53 tackles (33 solo), six pass defenses (four interceptions, including a pick-six) and one forced fumble through 16 games.