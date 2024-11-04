Kamren Kinchens News: Scores touchdown against Seattle
Kinchens recorded three solo tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win over the Seahawks.
The safety also played on more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps. Kinchens has only played on more than half of the defensive snaps twice this season, though perhaps he sees more playing time after this big performance.
