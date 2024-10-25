Kana'i Mauga Injury: Logs full practice Friday
Mauga (knee) practiced in full Friday and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Mauga was unable to play in Week 7 against the Rams due to a knee injury. He finished the week strong with a full practice Friday, and the 24-year-old could return for Sunday's AFC West clash. Mauga has contributed solely on special teams this season and has logged one tackle across five regular-season games.