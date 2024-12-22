Kana'i Mauga Injury: Won't play against Jacksonville

Mauga (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Mauga was unable to practice Friday due to an illness, and it appears serious enough for him to be sidelined Sunday. He'll look to shake off the ailment and return for the Raiders' Week 17 contest against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 29. Amari Gainer and Amari Burney will be Las Vegas' rotational linebackers Sunday behind starters Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane and Tommy Eichenberg due to Mauga's absence.