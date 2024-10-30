Kana'i Mauga News: Past knee injury

Mauga (knee) was not listed on the Raiders' injury report Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Despite finishing last week with a full practice Friday, Mauga was sidelined for a second straight game due to a knee injury. However, he wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that Mauga should be available for Sunday's game against the Bengals barring any setbacks. Mauga has served solely on special teams this season and has logged one tackle over five regular-season games.