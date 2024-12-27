Fantasy Football
Kana'i Mauga headshot

Kana'i Mauga News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Mauga (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old missed the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Jaguars due to an illness and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury. However, Mauga logged a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past both issues in time to play Sunday. With Mauga back at full health, he's expected to serve as a depth piece in Las Vegas' linebacker corps in Week 17.

Kana'i Mauga
Las Vegas Raiders
