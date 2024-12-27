Kana'i Mauga News: Ready to rock

Mauga (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old missed the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Jaguars due to an illness and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury. However, Mauga logged a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past both issues in time to play Sunday. With Mauga back at full health, he's expected to serve as a depth piece in Las Vegas' linebacker corps in Week 17.