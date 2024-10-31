Kareem Hunt Injury: Limited by quad issue

Hunt (quad) was limited at practice Thursday.

Hunt began Week 8 preparation with a limited practice last Wednesday due to a hip issue. This time around, the running back is contending with a quad concern, which makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers. In the Chiefs' win over the Raiders this past Sunday, Hunt logged 42 snaps on offense en route to carrying 21 times for 58 yards and a TD while catching his only target for four yards.