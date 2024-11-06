Kareem Hunt Injury: Limited to begin week again
Hunt (quad) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Hunt was limited in practice last Thursday due to a quadriceps injury but proceeded to upgrade to full participation before rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown in Monday's win over the Buccaneers. His fantasy managers will be hoping for a similar pattern ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, with little indication at this point that there is any meaningful concern regarding Hunt's Week 10 availability.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now