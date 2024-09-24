Kareem Hunt: Joins active roster

Kansas City signed Hunt off its practice squad Tuesday.

The team waived Keaontay Ingram to open up a spot on the roster for Hunt, who joins Carson Steele and Samaje Perine as options at running back while Isiah Pacheco (fibula) resides on injured reserve. In Kansas City's first game without Pacheco on Sunday, Steele led the way with 46 snaps on offense and 18 touches (17 carries for 72 yards, one reception for two yards), while Perine played 26 snaps and logged nine touches (six carries for 25 yards, three receptions for 15 yards). Given those performances, Hunt may not immediately jump ahead of either player in the backfield pecking order Sunday against the Chargers, but he'll at least represent a more viable threat for playing time than Ingram.