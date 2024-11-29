Kareem Hunt News: Added competition for carries Friday

With Isiah Pacheco (ankle) off IR and active Friday versus the Raiders, Hunt will have added competition for carries in Week 13.

Pacheco last saw game action in Week 2, but now that he's recovered from the fractured fibula that landed him on IR, he's in line to provide the Chiefs' backfield with a boost, beginning Friday. Following his long layoff, Pacheco -- who began the season as the team's clear-cut RB1-- could well be eased back into the mix, so Hunt may still see his share of snaps and touches in Week 13. However, with the looming possibility that Kansas City goes with a backfield time-share versus Las Vegas, Hunt's fantasy upside going forward takes a hit following an eight-game stretch (after he was signed in the wake of Pacheco's injury) during which logged 155 carries for 577 yards and five TDs to go along with 17 catches for 135 yards.