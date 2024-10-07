Kareem Hunt News: Highly effective in workhorse role

Hunt rushed 27 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Playing in only his second game of the season -- and as a Chief since 2018 -- Hunt handled a massive workload with aplomb while grinding out tough yardage throughout the night. Hunt's longest run was only eight yards, and his carry total was his highest since Week 16 of his rookie 2017 campaign. Hunt's involvement in the passing game was minimal despite his extensive body of work in that realm and the fact the Chiefs were down yet another pass catcher in Rashee Rice (IR, knee), but his standing as the unquestioned No. 1 back gives him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the 49ers following a Week 6 bye.