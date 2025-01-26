Kareem Hunt News: Leads KC's backfield Sunday

Hunt rushed 17 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while corralling his only target for six receiving yards in Sunday's 32-29 playoff win over Buffalo.

Hunt continued the trend started in last weekend's divisional-round win over Houston in which the veteran out-touched former starter Isiah Pacheco. The 29-year-old Hunt saw 18 combined touches to Pacheco's seven Sunday, with the former also producing more on a per-carry basis (+1.4 YPC). Hunt has hit pay dirt in consecutive playoff games and appears to be locked into the lead-back role for Kansas City as the team heads to Super Bowl LIX. Looking ahead to Feb. 9, Hunt could check in as a value play against the Eagles in a variety of daily fantasy formats in a matchup that should have Saquon Barkley pegged as the top running back.