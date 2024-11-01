Fantasy Football
Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt News: Logs full practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 1:43pm

Hunt (quadriceps) practiced fully Friday.

Hunt opened Week 9 prep with a limited session Thursday, but his ability to handle all on-field work one day later clears up his status ahead of Monday's contest against the Buccaneers. In four appearances working as the Chiefs' primary running back this season, he's averaged 22.5 touches for 87 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring four TDs on the ground.

Kareem Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
