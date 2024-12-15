Kareem Hunt News: Matches Pacheco's workload Sunday

Hunt rushed 13 times for 45 yards and secured one of two targets for four yards in the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Hunt co-led the Chiefs in carries, tying backfield mate Isiah Pacheco in carries while drawing one more target than the latter. It was an interesting development following the Week 15 division of labor between the two, which saw Pacheco outpace Hunt in carries by a 14-5 margin. Whether it's a one-week outlier or indicative of a stickier trend remains to be seen, but Hunt did outgain Pacheco, who was making only his third appearance since returning from an extended stay on IR due to fractured fibula, by 13 rushing yards.