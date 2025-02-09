Kareem Hunt News: Minimal production on four touches

Hunt took three carries for nine yards and brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 40-22 loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX.

Isiah Pacheco technically drew the start against the Eagles, but both tailbacks finished with four touches apiece with neither doing much from a fantasy perspective. Hunt failed to extend his postseason touchdown streak to three games, resulting in a disappointing performance overall. The 29-year-old is slate to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason after rejuvenating his career in Kansas City in 2024.