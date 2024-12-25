Kareem Hunt News: Punches in short TD

Hunt took nine carries for 20 yards and a touchdown with no targets as a receiver in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.

Hunt finished as the Chiefs' leading rusher after starter Isiah Pacheco (ribs) was knocked out of the contest in the first half of Wednesday's win. The veteran backup struggled to move the ball against Pittsburgh's stout interior defense, but he rewarded fantasy managers with his second touchdown in as many games. The severity of Pacheco's injury is still unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the back rested either way after Kansas City clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Hunt would see a slight boost in projections if his backfield committee mate sits out next Sunday's tilt against Denver.