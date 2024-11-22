Kareem Hunt News: Remains lead back for Week 12

Hunt will continue to lead Kansas City's backfield in Week 12 against the Panthers, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Isiah Pacheco (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game.

Coach Andy Reid revealed Friday that Pacheco's absence will extend through Week 12. Hunt has logged at least 14 carries in all seven of his appearances for the Chiefs, and he's likely to handle another hefty workload Sunday against a Panthers defense that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns and second-most rushing yards to running backs.