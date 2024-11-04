Kareem Hunt News: Scores game-winning TD

Hunt carried the ball 27 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while catching his long target for 11 yards in Monday's 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Hunt was the hero for Kansas City in a tight affair that came down to overtime between cross-conference opponents. The veteran tailback continues to be used more as a rusher than a receiver based on his previous run with the Chiefs. While that should be considered a negative in terms of fantasy evaluation, Hunt's hefty role as a pure rusher (22.2 rushing attempts per game) has helped offset his change in usage. With five touchdowns and healthy rushing totals over his last five games, Hunt should be considered an upper-tier RB heading into Sunday's tilt against Denver.