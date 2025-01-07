Kareem Hunt News: Sticks to sidelines in Week 18

Hunt did not log any snaps in Week 18 versus the Broncos.

Hunt was suited up for the regular-season finale, but it was announced prior to kickoff that he would likely be joining the group of players who wouldn't take the field with the No.1 seed locked up heading into the regular-season finale. That was indeed the case, and he'll instead take a bonus week of rest with a bye on tap before the Chiefs return to action in the divisional round.