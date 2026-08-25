Kareem Hunt News: Visits Motor City on Tuesday
Hunt visited with the Lions on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hunt has been without a team since the end of last season, but he has drawn a look from a Lions team that has three running backs banged up behind starter Jahmyr Gibbs.
Kareem Hunt
Free Agent
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