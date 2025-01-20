Karl Brooks News: Logs 3.5 sacks as reserve lineman

Brooks finished the 2024 season with 24 tackles (14 solo), including 3.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season contests.

Taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green, Brooks appeared in all 17 games for the second straight season, though he's yet to make a start. He saw a leap in playing time, though, going from 34 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie to 41 percent in 2024. Brooks' 3.5 sacks were tied for fifth-most on the team, and with Tedarrell Slaton slated to become a free agent in March, Brooks could be in line for an elevated role next season.