Karson Sharar News: Joins Cardinals
The Cardinals selected Sharar in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.
Sharar finally won a starting job at weakside linebacker in his fifth year at Iowa, recording 83 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks through 13 games. The 23-year-old has average size (6-foot-2, 231 pounds) but features impressive athleticism (4.56 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical, 123-inch broad jump). Sharar probably won't be in the starting mix as a rookie because he still lacks experience, but he can contribute on special teams while developing his skills.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app