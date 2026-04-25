Karson Sharar News: Joins Cardinals

The Cardinals selected Sharar in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

Sharar finally won a starting job at weakside linebacker in his fifth year at Iowa, recording 83 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks through 13 games. The 23-year-old has average size (6-foot-2, 231 pounds) but features impressive athleticism (4.56 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical, 123-inch broad jump). Sharar probably won't be in the starting mix as a rookie because he still lacks experience, but he can contribute on special teams while developing his skills.