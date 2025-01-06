KaVontae Turpin News: Three grabs in Sunday's loss

Turpin caught three of five targets for 53 yards, gained five rushing yards on his only carry and added 32 return yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

The versatile third-year wideout hauled in multiple passes for the first time since Week 13. Turpin took on a slightly bigger role in the Cowboys' offense down the stretch with CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) on the shelf, but his primary value to Dallas comes on special teams -- the 28-year-old is one of the league's elite return men, leading the NFL with 904 kickoff return yards in 2024, and Turpin was the only player to score a TD on both a punt and a kickoff return this season. He'll be a free agent this offseason, and his services figure to be in high demand.