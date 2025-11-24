The fourth-year speedster committed his first fumble of the season early in the second quarter as part of a disastrous first half that saw the Cowboys fall behind 21-0, but Turpin atoned right before halftime with his 48-yard catch and run to set up Dallas' first TD of the game as they began a remarkable comeback. It was Turpin's longest play from scrimmage this season, and through nine games he's produced 262 yards of offense and a receiving TD on 26 touches while racking up 973 total return yards -- fourth in the NFL behind the Titans' Chimere Dike (1,491), the Vikings Myles Price (1,336) and the Bengals' Charlie Jones (1,034).