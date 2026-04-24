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Kayden McDonald News: Selected by Texans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 4:33pm

The Texans selected McDonald in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

The Texans traded up with the Raiders to take McDonald, a classic nose tackle in stature (6-foot-2, 326 pounds) but one who finds the ball carrier much more often than most two-gap defensive tackles. McDonald set the interior anchor for Ohio State's smothering defense in 2025, yet even while working through the thickest part of the trenches McDonald managed to accumulate 65 tackles (nine for a loss) in 14 games. The Texans run defense and pass rush were both already strong, yet with McDonald in the rotation it gets even tougher to block the Texans.

Kayden McDonald
Houston Texans
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