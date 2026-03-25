Kayode Awosika headshot

Kayode Awosika Injury: Signed by Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Chargers signed Awosika (illness) to a contract Wednesday.

Awosika spent last season playing a reserve role for the Lions' interior offensive line, starting four of his 13 regular-season appearances. He appears fully recovered from the illness that caused him to be inactive Week 18 and will now compete to secure a similar depth gig in Los Angeles.

Kayode Awosika
Los Angeles Chargers
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