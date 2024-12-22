Kayshon Boutte News: Big plays against Bills

Boutte recorded five receptions on seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Boutte was a major driver of the New England offense, with his first contribution coming on a beautiful 28-yard connection with Drake Maye in the front right corner of the end zone on the team's first offensive possession. He was consistently targeted by Maye deep down the field thereafter, which led to additional long receptions of 31 and 22 yards. Boutte has struggled with inconsistency this season, though his playmaking ability could cause Maye to look his way more often in the final two games of the campaign.