Kayshon Boutte headshot

Kayshon Boutte News: Career-high four catches Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Boutte caught four of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.

On a tough day for both offenses, Boutte led the Patriots in targets and set a new career high in receptions. The second-year wideout has seen exactly six targets in three straight games, and in five contests since rookie Drake Maye took over as the starting QB, Boutte has posted a 13-203-1 line on 23 targets. He'll try to build on that modest production in Week 11 against the Rams.

Kayshon Boutte
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
