Boutte was limited Wednesday, but worked fully Thursday and Friday and has now been cleared to return to action after being inactive in Week 17. In 13 regular-season contests, Boutte has recorded a 31\/527\/6 receiving line on 42 targets, a pace that keeps him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats. With Mack Hollins (abdomen) on IR, look for Boutte to step right back into a significant snap share in Week 18, while working alongside fellow WRs Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism.