Kayshon Boutte News: Four catches in Week 11

Boutte, who was on the field for 73 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught four of his six targets in the contest for 33 yards.

Boutte, who has been targeted six times in each of his last four games, caught four passes for the second straight week in the process. Though the 2023 sixth-rounder has topped out at 59 receiving yards over the course of his nine outings to date, Boutte's steady workload gives him enough of a weekly floor to merit lineup consideration in deeper fantasy formats.