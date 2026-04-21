Kayshon Boutte News: Not at voluntary workouts
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Boutte is not in attendance for the team's voluntary offseason workout program, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Boutte has been linked to trade rumors due to the increasing drumbeat of New England's interest in potentially acquiring A.J. Brown after June 1, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, as well as the team's decision to ink Romeo Doubs to a substantial four-year contract on the outset of free agency. A 2023 sixth-round pick, Boutte has now compiled back-to-back seasons with over 500 receiving yards, and he posted an impressive average catch distance of 16.7 yards (fifth in the NFL) in 2025.
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