Kayshon Boutte News: Not targeted in preseason opener
Boutte logged 16 snaps in Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts.
Boutte wasn't targeted in the contest. However, what's more notable is that he suited up while A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and slot man DeMario Douglas, who are listed as first-teamers on New England's unofficial depth chart, were held held out of the game along with a number of other skill players, while Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism all saw action in the contest. As long as Boutte -- who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate -- stays with the Patriots, his path to targets looks murky, at least as long as Brown and Doubs are healthy.
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