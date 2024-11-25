Fantasy Football
Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte News: One catch in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Boutte was on the field for 60 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Though Boutte led the Patriots wideouts in snaps Sunday, he was limited to just one catch on four targets for six yards in the contest. Prior to that, he'd caught four passes (on six targets) in each of his prior two outings, so there's some bounce-back potential for Boutte in Week 13 versus the Colts, considering his steady workload of late.

Kayshon Boutte
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
