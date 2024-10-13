Kayshon Boutte News: Scores 40-yard TD

Boutte caught all three of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans.

Most of Boutte's production came on a 40-yard touchdown catch, which got the Patriots on the board just before halftime. Boutte has caught seven of his eight targets this season, so perhaps the touchdown catch will earn him a larger role moving forward in a Patriots offense desperate for production from wide receivers on the outside. He'll have some upside as a Week 7 dart throw against the leaky Jacksonville secondary at Wembley Stadium.