Kayshon Boutte News: Two catches versus Dolphins

Boutte was on the field for 40 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With K.J. Osborn (shoulder) inactive, Boutte, who caught both of his targets in the contest for 34 yards, saw his most extensive playing time to date in Week 5, effectively overtaking fellow WR Tyquan Thornton in the pecking order. However, once Kendrick Bourne -- who was eased back into action Sunday -- starts seeing more playing time and/or Osborn returns, Boutte figures to see limited opportunities in the Patriots offense.