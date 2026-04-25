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Kaytron Allen News: Scooped up by Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 1:43pm

Washington selected Allen in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 187th overall.

Allen spent his entire four-year college career in Penn State, and he mostly served in a committee with Nicholas Singleton before emerging as the Nittany Lions' lead rusher in 2025. Allen was named to both the All-Big Ten First-Team and All-American Second Team last year, when he turned 210 carries into 1,303 yards (6.2 YPC) and 15 touchdowns while adding 18 catches for 68 yards across 12 games. He is a powerful runner that gets better as the game progresses, and while he doesn't have blazing speed, he has the vision, patience and strength to grind out yards. The Commanders will likely take the committee approach to their backfield under new offensive coordinator David Blough, though Allen will have the opportunity to emerge with a role, with his competition for snaps coming from Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols.

Kaytron Allen
Washington Commanders
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