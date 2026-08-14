Kaytron Allen News: Sees heavy workload in win
Allen rushed 23 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for one yard in the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.
The rookie sixth-round pick improved his rushing numbers over the prior season in each of his last three years at Penn State, and Allen is now trying to nail down the No. 3 job in a veteran running back room. Going by the amount of playing time he saw Friday, it's clear the coaching staff is intrigued with his potential. Allen's first chance to build on his game-high rushing yardage total and one-yard touchdown run comes in a road preseason matchup against the Lions on Saturday, Aug. 22.
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