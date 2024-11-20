Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Cleared to practice again

The Giants designated Thibodeaux (wrist) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday.

Thibodeaux has been sidelined for the Giants' past five games recovering from surgery to repair a broken wrist, but it now looks like he's on pace to come back soon. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that the team is "optimistic" Thibodeaux will be able to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers.