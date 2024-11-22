Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Could return for Week 12

Thibodeaux (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux upgraded to full participation Thursday and Friday after opening the Giants' week of practice with a limited session, suggesting he's trending toward returning in Week 12. However, the 2022 first-round pick must still be activated to the Giants' active roster in order to suit up Sunday. If he's sidelined for the sixth consecutive game, expect Azeez Ojulari to see additional work with the Giants' first-team defense.