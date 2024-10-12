Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Headed to IR

The Giants will place Thibodeaux (wrist) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

This move was not unexpected, as Thibodeaux's wrist injury -- a breaking of the scaphoid bone -- has a return timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. The third-year pass rusher will need to miss at least New York's next four games, so his earliest possible return date will be Nov. 10 for a contest against Carolina. Azeez Ojulari will likely take over in a pass-rushing starting role for as long as Thibodeaux remains sidelined.