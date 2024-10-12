Fantasy Football
Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Headed to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

The Giants will place Thibodeaux (wrist) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

This move was not unexpected, as Thibodeaux's wrist injury -- a breaking of the scaphoid bone -- has a return timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. The third-year pass rusher will need to miss at least New York's next four games, so his earliest possible return date will be Nov. 10 for a contest against Carolina. Azeez Ojulari will likely take over in a pass-rushing starting role for as long as Thibodeaux remains sidelined.

