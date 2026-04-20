Kayvon Thibodeaux headshot

Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Trade reportedly less likely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Following the trade of fellow key defender Dexter Lawrence, Thibodeaux (shoulder) is less likely to be moved by the Giants, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have fielded trade calls regarding Thibodeaux for the last few months, but the departure of Lawrence presumably lessens the team's incentive to consider dealing Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old was limited to 10 regular-season games in 2025, but after finishing the campaign on IR due to a shoulder injury, Thibodeaux should be past the issue well before Week 1.

Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kayvon Thibodeaux See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kayvon Thibodeaux See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
107 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
113 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
114 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
120 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
120 days ago