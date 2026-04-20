Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Trade reportedly less likely

Following the trade of fellow key defender Dexter Lawrence, Thibodeaux (shoulder) is less likely to be moved by the Giants, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have fielded trade calls regarding Thibodeaux for the last few months, but the departure of Lawrence presumably lessens the team's incentive to consider dealing Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old was limited to 10 regular-season games in 2025, but after finishing the campaign on IR due to a shoulder injury, Thibodeaux should be past the issue well before Week 1.