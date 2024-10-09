Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Week-to-week after wrist surgery

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thibodeaux (wrist) underwent surgery Wednesday and is considered week-to-week, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Thibodeaux seems likely to miss Sunday's game against the Bengals, if not longer, as he works his way back from the wrist procedure. The standout pass rusher has played above 70 percent of defensive snaps in all five of New York's games, and piling up 12 tackles (eight solo) and two sacks. Patrick Johnson and Azeez Ojulari will be candidates to handle increased roles at outside linebacker while Thibodeaux is on the mend.