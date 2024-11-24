Fantasy Football
Kayvon Thibodeaux News: Active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Thibodeaux (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The pass rusher was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing the past five games with a broken scaphoid bone. Thibodeaux played on more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the five games he did play, recording 12 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks.

