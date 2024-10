Thibodeaux recorded three tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday's Week 4 loss to Dallas.

Thibodeaux's sack came late in the second quarter and stalled the Cowboys' attempt to put up more points before halftime. The third-year edge rusher has 1.5 sacks through four weeks, so he'll need to step up the pace in order to reach the 11.5 sacks he posted last year. Thibodeaux logged a season-high 82 percent of New York's defensive snaps in Thursday's loss.