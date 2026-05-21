Kayvon Thibodeaux headshot

Kayvon Thibodeaux News: Practicing with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Thibodeaux (shoulder) practiced with the team Thursday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Dunleavy previously reported that Thibodeaux was less likely to be traded by the Giants following the trade of Dexter Lawrence in April. Now, Thibodeaux appears back to full health after a shoulder injury forced him to miss the final seven games of the 2025 season. He's aiming for a bounce-back season, as he produced just 7.0 sacks over his last two seasons combined (22 games). There's plenty of talent to work with, however, as he generated 11.5 sacks during the 2023 campaign.

Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants
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