Kazmeir Allen headshot

Kazmeir Allen Injury: Lands on IR due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

The Commanders placed Allen (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Allen suffered an ankle injury during practice this past Wednesday and was spotted with a walking boot and crutches while leaving the team's facility Friday, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Allen was on the Commanders' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster and the end of training camp, but he wasn't elevated for a regular-season game. The 24-year-old will shift his attention to recovering from his ankle injury and to be healthy enough to compete for a roster spot in 2025.

Kazmeir Allen
Washington Commanders
